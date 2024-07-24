Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 10:57PM PDT until July 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures in the
Colorado River Valley and around Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake
Havasu will range from 112 to 118. Central and southern Mohave
County including the Kingman area will range from 106 to 112. The
Cadiz Basin will range from 110 to 117.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Cadiz Basin, and San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT / MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.