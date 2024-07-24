Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 1:23AM PDT until July 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the

Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite and Moapa Valley 110 to 115. Eastern

Mojave Desert, including Baker 112 to 117.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas

Valley, Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.