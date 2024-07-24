Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 9:56AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime high temperatures
of 102 to 108. Low temperatures in mid 70s to lower 80s.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major HeatRisk threat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.