Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 9:56AM PDT until July 26 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime high temperatures
of 112 to 119. Low temperatures only in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk threat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.