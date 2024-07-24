Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 9:56AM PDT until July 26 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 5:57 PM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime high temperatures
of 112 to 119. Low temperatures only in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk threat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

