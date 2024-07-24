Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 2:55PM PDT until July 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Twentynine Palms. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen along Utah Trail Road. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly and may develop eastward along
Highway 62.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.