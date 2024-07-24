Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 3:53PM PDT until July 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain near Twentynine Palms and Wonder Valley. Between 0.5 and 0.75

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly along low water crossings of Highway 62.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms

Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.