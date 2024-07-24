Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 3:53PM PDT until July 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain near Twentynine Palms and Wonder Valley. Between 0.5 and 0.75
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly along low water crossings of Highway 62.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.