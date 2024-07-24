Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:08PM PDT until July 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 508 PM PDT, While thunderstorms have exited the area…California
Highway Patrol reports ongoing closures of 29 Palms Highway due to
water flowing over the roadway. Continue to heed ongoing road
closures until the water recedes later this evening.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.