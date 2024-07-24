Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:08PM PDT until July 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 508 PM PDT, While thunderstorms have exited the area…California

Highway Patrol reports ongoing closures of 29 Palms Highway due to

water flowing over the roadway. Continue to heed ongoing road

closures until the water recedes later this evening.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms

Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.