Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 8:50PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures of 98 to 108 degrees. Hottest

across protected inland areas between Lake Elsinore and San

Jacinto. Overnight low temperatures in the 70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.