Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 9:56AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

July 24, 2024 5:57 PM
* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures of 98 to 108 degrees. Hottest
across protected inland areas between Lake Elsinore and San
Jacinto. Overnight low temperatures in the 70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major HeatRisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

