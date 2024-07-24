Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 2:51PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 251 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Desert Center. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities below 3 miles.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 102 and 117.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.