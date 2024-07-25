Excessive Heat Warning issued July 25 at 1:58PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major HeatRisk threat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.