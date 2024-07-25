Excessive Heat Warning issued July 25 at 9:45PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The threat has ended. Cooling is expected through the weekend, with
below average temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday.
