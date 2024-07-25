Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 1:58PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to 102 below 5000 feet
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate HeatRisk threat in the mountains.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.