Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 12:27PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to
117 degrees and low temperatures of 85 to 92 degrees.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun and take frequent breaks if outdoors, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.