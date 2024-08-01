Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 12:27PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to

117 degrees and low temperatures of 85 to 92 degrees.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun and take frequent breaks if outdoors, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.