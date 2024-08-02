Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 2 at 2:10AM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:57 AM
Published 2:10 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 112 to
118 and low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content