Excessive Heat Warning issued August 2 at 2:56PM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 112 to 117 and

low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.