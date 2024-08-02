Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 2 at 9:53PM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

August 3, 2024
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper
90s to 108 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

