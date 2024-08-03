Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 3 at 1:07PM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 112 to 117 and
low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

