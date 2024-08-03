Excessive Heat Warning issued August 3 at 12:38AM PDT until August 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures along the Colorado
River Valley will range from 112 to 117. Temperatures in central
and southern Mohave County will range from 102 to 106 near
Kingman, and up to 112 near Wikieup.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, and San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Sunday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm temperatures overnight and elevated
humidity levels will mean little relief from the daytime heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.