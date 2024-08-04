Excessive Heat Warning issued August 4 at 1:29AM PDT until August 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures along the Colorado

River Valley will range from 112 to 117. Temperatures in central

and southern Mohave County will range from 102 to 106 near

Kingman, and up to 112 near Wikieup.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, and San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM PDT /9 PM

MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm temperatures overnight and elevated

humidity levels will mean little relief from the daytime heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.