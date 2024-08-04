Excessive Heat Warning issued August 4 at 1:49AM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 112 to 118 and
low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.