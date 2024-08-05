Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 10:49AM PDT until August 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures will range
from 107 to 113 near Littlefield. Temperatures of 103 to 106
near Colorado City.
* WHERE…Northwest Plateau.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.