Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 2:39AM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with with high temperatures of

99 to 109 today and on Tuesday of 95 to 107 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.