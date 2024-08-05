Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 9:20PM PDT until August 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
116 on Tuesday with overnight low temperatures mostly in the mid
80s to mid 90s expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.