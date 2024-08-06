Blowing Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 1:59AM MST until August 6 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions.
Afternoon temperatures 108 to 113. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure
can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without
intervention, can lead to heat stroke. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing
dust expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California, Palo
Verde Valley.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/
this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 7 PM MST /7 PM
PDT/ to 10 PM MST /10 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.