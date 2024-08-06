Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 4:10PM PDT until August 6 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 410 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 21

miles southwest of Cibola to 25 miles northeast of Holtville to 7

miles east of Brawley to Imperial, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 25 and 90.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 67.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 53.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland,

Gordon’s Well, Algodones Dunes, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield,

Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio, Seeley, and Wiest.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!