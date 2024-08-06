Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 4:55PM PDT until August 6 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 455 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles southwest of Palo Verde to 27 miles southeast of Desert Center

to 16 miles southeast of Bombay Beach to near Westmorland, moving

north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 25 and 90.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 67.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 53.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland,

Gordon’s Well, Algodones Dunes, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield,

Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio, Seeley, and Wiest.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!