Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 4:55PM PDT until August 6 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 455 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10
miles southwest of Palo Verde to 27 miles southeast of Desert Center
to 16 miles southeast of Bombay Beach to near Westmorland, moving
north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 25 and 90.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 67.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 53.
Locations impacted include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland,
Gordon’s Well, Algodones Dunes, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield,
Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio, Seeley, and Wiest.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!