Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 4:11PM PDT until August 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 411 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain

have fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional

rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Anza, Aguanga and Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.