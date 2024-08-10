Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:21PM MST until August 10 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM MST/600 PM PDT/.

* At 520 PM MST/520 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Ripley, or 39 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of

blowing dust.

* Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport,

Ripley, East Blythe, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 2.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 131 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 77 and 80.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.