Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:25PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 119 PM MST/119 PM PDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were

located over portions of Maricopa and La Paz Counties with early

storm storm development over Yuma County. Storm movement is

generally northwest at 10 mph.

Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of

additional thunderstorms. Some storms could eventually become severe.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities below 3 miles.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Buckeye, Quartzsite, Ehrenberg, Salome, Parker, Yuma,

Tacna, and Maricopa.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 129.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 151 and 156.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 152.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television

stations for additional information and possible warnings from the

National Weather Service.