Dust Advisory issued August 11 at 4:56PM PDT until August 11 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

North central Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 456 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 14

miles north of Coachella to 16 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 118.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 8.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Chiriaco Summit, Eagle Mtn, and Cottonwood Visitor.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.