Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:02PM PDT until August 11 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
SVRSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
North central San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 200 PM PDT.
* At 100 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over state
highway 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, or 12 miles south
of Anza, and is drifting to the west. Additional thunderstorms are
likely to develop between the current activity.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Anza, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And
Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79
Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 74
Between Anza And Palm Desert, S7 – East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain,
Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Palomar Mountain State
Park, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Cahuilla Indian
Reservation, Oak Grove, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, La Jolla
Indian Reservation, and Santa Rosa Mountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.