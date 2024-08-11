Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:02PM PDT until August 11 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* Locations impacted include… Anza, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, S7 – East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Palomar Mountain State Park, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, La Jolla Indian Reservation, and Santa Rosa Mountain. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 100 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over state highway 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, or 12 miles south of Anza, and is drifting to the west. Additional thunderstorms are likely to develop between the current activity.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

