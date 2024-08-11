Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:27PM PDT until August 11 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 915 PM PDT.
* At 826 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of
Ludlow, or 29 miles east of Daggett, moving northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central San Bernardino County.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 27 and
48.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.