Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:42PM PDT until August 11 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 841 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of

Ludlow, or 29 miles east of Daggett, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central San Bernardino County.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 27 and

46.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.