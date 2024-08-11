Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 12:36PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1233 PM PDT, NWS doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over Warner Springs, or 15 miles south of Anza
northward to near Idyllwild in the Riverside County mountains. These
storms were nearly stationary. Thunderstorms will continue to develop
through 3 pm and isolated storms will havey heavy rainfall.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 78 Between Banner
And S2, Anza, Julian, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between
Banning And Idyllwild, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Ranchita, Hwy 79
Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Mountain Center, Hwy 79 Between Warner
Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner
Springs, Lake Henshaw, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy 74 Between Anza And
Palm Desert, S7 – East Grade Rd, Warner Springs, Lake Cuyamaca, and
Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.