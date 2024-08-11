Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 12:36PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 1233 PM PDT, NWS doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over Warner Springs, or 15 miles south of Anza

northward to near Idyllwild in the Riverside County mountains. These

storms were nearly stationary. Thunderstorms will continue to develop

through 3 pm and isolated storms will havey heavy rainfall.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 78 Between Banner

And S2, Anza, Julian, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between

Banning And Idyllwild, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Ranchita, Hwy 79

Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Mountain Center, Hwy 79 Between Warner

Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner

Springs, Lake Henshaw, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy 74 Between Anza And

Palm Desert, S7 – East Grade Rd, Warner Springs, Lake Cuyamaca, and

Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.