Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:13PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ocotillo Wells, or 11 miles southeast of Hwy 78 Between Borrego

Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells. This thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Fish Creek Wash.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 42 and 52.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.