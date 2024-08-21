Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 5:21PM PDT until August 21 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT /830 PM MST/.

* At 521 PM PDT /521 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain near Needles. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen just south of Needles Airport. Additional heavy

rain was falling near Goffs. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley,

Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.