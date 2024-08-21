Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 5:21PM PDT until August 21 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT /830 PM MST/.
* At 521 PM PDT /521 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain near Needles. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen just south of Needles Airport. Additional heavy
rain was falling near Goffs. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley,
Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.