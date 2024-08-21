Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 7:09PM PDT until August 21 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 709 PM PDT /709 PM MST/, California Highway Patrol reported
roadway flooding on US95 south of Needles with area washouts
reported. Additional heavy rain has fallen west of Needles near
Goffs and is contributing to a continued flood risk along US95
between Needles and the Nevada state line.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley,
Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.