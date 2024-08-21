Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 7:09PM PDT until August 21 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 709 PM PDT /709 PM MST/, California Highway Patrol reported

roadway flooding on US95 south of Needles with area washouts

reported. Additional heavy rain has fallen west of Needles near

Goffs and is contributing to a continued flood risk along US95

between Needles and the Nevada state line.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley,

Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.