Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 1:09PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 102
degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.