Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 1:09PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 1:09 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 110
degrees. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

