Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 1:09PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to
102 degrees below 6000 ft. Low temperatures will be in the upper
60s to low 70s. Lows in the mid-70s expected on the mountain
slopes and foothills.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.