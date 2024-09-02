Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 1:09PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and Friday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to 102 degrees below 6000 ft. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the mid-70s expected on the mountain slopes and foothills.

