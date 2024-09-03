Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:19PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to

113 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s to

low 90s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.