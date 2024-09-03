Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:19PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the

90s to 102 below 6000 feet expected. Overnight low temperatures

will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, locally in the mid-70s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.