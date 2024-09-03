Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:19PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:27 PM
Published 1:19 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 102 below 6000 feet expected. Overnight low temperatures
will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, locally in the mid-70s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content