Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:50AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early September. High
temperatures 104 to 108 in Las Vegas and Pahrump, 101 to 105 in
Kingman, 107 to 111 in northeast Clark County, 111 to 115 along
the Colorado River Valley from Hoover Dam to Lake Havasu City, 105
to 109 in Barstow and the Morongo Basin, and 116 to 120 at Furnace
Creek in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Wednesday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.