Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 2:55AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to
112 expected. Warmer nights with low temperatures mostly in the
70s, warmest near the foothills of the mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.