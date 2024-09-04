Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 1:55PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to
112. Warmer nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s,
warmest near the foothills of the mountains. The heat will
continue through Saturday before a cooling trend begins Sunday.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.