Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 2:23AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
113 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s
and lower 90s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

