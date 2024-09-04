Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 2:23AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to

112. Warmer nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s,

warmest near the foothills of the mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.