Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 2:23AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 104 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures mostly
in the 70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.