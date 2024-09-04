Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 8:29PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 112 to

118 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s to

mid 90s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.